In Part I of this series, we described the technology behind ChatGPT, how it works, its applications and limitations that organizations should be aware of before jumping on the hype train. As you try to discern opportunities this technology presents to you organization, you will likely face a fog of uncertainty in terms of:

Which of our business problems should we solve with ChatGPT, and more broadly, AI? (product-market fit) Which of our business problems can we solve ChatGPT and AI? (problem-solution fit) What is the effort and cost involved in leveraging or creating such AI capabilities? What are the associated risks, and how can we reduce them? How can we deliver value rapidly and reliably?



In this article, we address these questions by taking an expansive view of AI and by sharing five recommendations that we’ve distilled from our experience in delivering AI solutions.

1. Product-market fit: Start with the customer problem, not the tool

With the excitement around ChatGPT, it is tempting to fall into the trap of a tech-first approach – we have a shiny hammer, what can we hit with it? A common business mistake with AI projects is to start with available data or the AI techniques du jour. Instead, start with a specific customer problem.

Without a clear and compelling problem that is backed by the voice of the customer, we will find ourselves in a vacuum that is quickly filled with “expert” but unsubstantiated assumptions. Pressure from inferring threats from competitor media claims and leadership cultures that value “knowing” over experimentation can lead to months of wasted investment in engineering. As Peter Drucker famously said, “there is nothing so useless as doing efficiently something that should not have been done at all.”

There are several practices that we can apply to improve our odds of betting on the right thing. One such practice is Discovery, which helps us develop clarity in the customer struggle, our vision, the problem space, value propositions, and high-value use cases. This investment of a few weeks with the right people at the table — customers, product, business stakeholders, (rather than just data scientists and engineers) — can help us focus on ideas that will bring value to customers and to the business and avoid wasting people’s time on efforts without outcomes.



Tools such as the ML Canvas and hypothesis canvas are useful for assessing the value proposition and feasibility of using AI to solve our most compelling problems (see Figure 1).