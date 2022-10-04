REA Group (REA) is a global online real estate advertising company that owns realestate.com.au, the most visited property site in Australia. For more than a decade, REA has partnered with Thoughtworks to transform the way they deliver real estate services to customers across Australia and Southeast Asia. What began as an enterprise-wide re-platforming project has led to a long-standing, strategic partnership that has brought technology to the core of REA’s organization, underpinned by a robust engineering culture.



Thoughtworks’ most recent engagement with REA saw the team on a mission to develop Australia’s most accurate property valuation tool. This required building upon an existing valuation model by PropTrack, Australia’s leading Automated Valuation Model (AVM) provider, that was acquired by REA in 2018. PropTrack leverages REA’s unparalleled real estate data and behavioral market intelligence to provide timely and accurate information that consumers and customers can trust.