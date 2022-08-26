Some learnings about being an Introverted Leader

1. It is not a problem to be solved: As I said before. Where you sit in the spectrum of introverted to extroverted is a characteristic, like being tall. In the same way I sometimes regret losing the chance to speak, I hear from my extroverted colleagues that they sometimes regret having said too much. Everyone regrets something.

Fun story: I once had training on negotiation techniques from a well-known business school. The teacher said a great strategy to extract information from extroverts is to stop talking and create silence. Oftentimes they will start talking without thinking just to fill the space. This does not work on introverts :)

2. Capitalize on your strengths: Both social profiles have their strengths. So it is not about changing who you are. It is about knowing the things you can do better because of it and investing in them.

As an introvert, you are likely a good listener, which can lead to practicing empathy if you want. You are also probably good at systemic thinking, analytical thinking, finding patterns, and connecting dots. Maybe you will not be the one who shines and steals the stage in a big group. But on the other hand, you are probably quite good at connecting in a 1:1 closer conversation. Discover what works for you and use it.

3. Recharge moments: At the end of the day, the start of everything that comes along with introversion is the fact the social iteration drains us. Try to control your day to have some moments to recharge, especially after or before an intense social event or meeting. Insert moments for a quick walk, a meditation, water, or a book. Sometimes a lunch alone with just my book works well for me. Try not to have too many draining events in a sequence and spread them in your day. Whatever works for you.

Practical tip: It works well if I schedule my calls to start 5 minutes past the hour. It never worked when I tried the opposite, planning them to finish 5 minutes before the hour.

4. Talk about it with your close team: Sometimes, letting your team members know you help a lot.

I had some feedback in the past that I was arrogant. I could not believe I heard that. It was so different from my self-image. I tried to understand it more, and I discovered that team members misinterpreted my lunches alone or my non-participation in some gatherings outside of work. By the way, if I am at a party, I’ll be the one playing with the cats in the back and the first to disappear. Eventually, when I explained how I function, things got better.







5. Fake it till you make it: When I wrote point 4. above, I was not suggesting that you should not ever go to social events or lunch with your friends. Common sense, please. The Rolling Stones once said, “You can’t always get what you want .”Sometimes we need to do stuff we don't like. What I was saying is to try to reach some balance and that talking about it helps.

6. Networking events: Networking events can be a nightmare until they aren't. I learned that networking is way more than actual events. Events sometimes are effective. Most of the time, they are not. Consistency in helping other people in small acts build up to be more powerful than punctual spotlights on specific occasions. Nevertheless, they exist, and, again, sometimes they are needed. I learned something recently that helped me to reduce the pressure.

This one is recent; it happened this year. We had a global face-to-face event with all my company's global leaders. The first one after almost three years due to the pandemics. I was very excited by it on the one hand. Seeing all those colleagues again is always excellent. But I was nervous, on the other hand: intense days with dinners, breakfasts, meetings, and lunches. Every day. For a week. Working with my coach again, I got to a solution that worked like a charm. I realized I did not need to become a "party person" or the center of attention. So I made a plan: I decided to connect with four different people during the whole week. That was my mission. I had a straightforward goal of whom to speak to and why. In the end, I did it. I connected and had lovely conversations with those 4 (and some more). It relieved the pressure I was putting on my shoulders.

7. Preparation: As I prepared for the networking event of the previous point, I always try to prepare for important meetings. We, introverts, need to analyze lots of things. So if we prepare in advance, read about the topic, have some questions available beforehand, etc., we do way better. Depending on the event, I even visit the facilities before to get to know the place. You will call me crazy, but sometimes I even have escape routes.

8. Facilitated meetings: Sometimes, it is hard for us introverts to get space to talk in a forum. The more people, the harder it is to request the word. This happens for several reasons, and according to research, most introverted people even feel invisible from time to time. Facilitated meetings help a lot, and the good old post-its as well. Sometimes brainstorming in writing also does the trick. In big zoom calls, break-out rooms are excellent. Take a look at different facilitation techniques. It will help you and all other introverted people from your team to contribute.

Very specific to remote work, I am finding stuff like the "Raise your hand" feature very handy. As well as the chat room, sometimes dropping a "can I share some things after you finish your thought" there helps a lot.

9. Surround yourself with complementary people: We often work in teams. One of the powerful things in groups is diversity and complementarity. In a well-designed team, people with different backgrounds, skills, and profiles will work together, complementing each other. A good combination of Introverts + Extroverts is surprisingly effective. Aligned to that, directly ask for help from our team members to cover your blind spots. Incentivize them to do the same with you.

10. Self Awareness: Maybe this item here replaces all the others. So if you need to stick to one, stick to this one. In a nutshell: Know (and be) yourself. Both social profiles fit any work, and combining both on an inclusive team is just magic!

I could go on and on. More examples came to my mind as I wrote this list. But I will keep my initial commitment to keep the list to 10 items. If you want to go deeper, some of my reading material below are nice references.