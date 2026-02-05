Unlearning, experimentation and engineering rigor in an agentic world

Podcast host Ken Mugrage | Podcast guest Nathen Harvey and Patrick Debois
February 05, 2026 | 39 min 20 sec
Brief summary
In a world that's being transformed by AI agents and agentic systems, how do software developers unlearn what they know while also maintaining engineering rigor?
In an in-person conversation with Nathen Harvey, Developer Relations Engineer at Google Cloud, and Patrick Debois, Developer Relations at Tessl, host Ken Mugrage dives into the ways individuals, teams and organizations are walking the line between experimentation and well-established engineering practices as they seek to innovate while ensuring resilience, reliability and security.
Thoughtworks is a platinum sponsor of the 2025 DORA report.
