Ryan Murray Executive Technical Director, Client Solutions

Ryan Murray is the Executive Technical Director of Thoughtworks Client Solutions group, where he focuses on creating strategic, transformational solutions that bring together our wide-ranging capabilities in product, architecture, and technology strategy and delivery. He focuses on value-driven, measurable approaches, the cross-cutting process, and the organizational and change leadership needed to execute them.

Ryan's current focus is bringing together Thoughtworks' experience in platform engineering, DevOps, developer experience, domain-driven architecture, and organizational change management into a "strategy-led, implementation powered" engineering effectiveness solution.

Previously, Ryan founded and led Thoughtworks' Digital Platform Strategy (DPS) offering. The DPS offering focuses on driving "engineering-centric" Digital Transformation delivered through hands-on architecture leadership and pragmatic coordination of software delivery efforts across cloud-native infrastructure, data platforming, and legacy modernization.

He has over 25 years of global consulting and technical leadership in the U.S., Europe, and the MENA region.