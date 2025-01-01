Emre Ekmekçi President | Business development, Hepsiburada

Emre Ekmekçi is the President of Business Development at Doğan Online Group Companies. Doğan Online Group consists of the leading e-commerce, portal, travel, private shopping, and online advertising businesses in Turkey with brands such as HepsiBurada.com. His is responsible for new venture identification and continuous improvement within the group. Prior to Doğan Online, in partnership with European Founders Fund and Rocket Internet, Emre pioneered the daily deal business in Turkey, by launching Groupon's Turkish operations and making it a market leader company in less than 18 months. Emre has global experience in Interactive Marketing having served for 8 years at a leading full-service agency in Los Angeles with focus on global business development and has worked on location in Los Angeles, Chicago, Hong Kong, Shanghai, London and Paris.