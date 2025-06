Daria Bieliava Quality Analyst

Hi, I'm a quality analyst consultant at Thoughtworks.

My working experience in IT covers more than six years.

Having a degree in applied maths and informatics in Ukraine, I started my career in my home country. Later on, at the age of 23, I got a Blue Card (a working permit for high-skilled specialists) and moved to Germany.

I'm passionate about new technologies, the collaboration between people, and building in quality.