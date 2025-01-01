Charlotte Harling Client Partner

As a Client Partner, I am responsible for ensuring our partnership provides real and measurable value to our customers. I have worked with technology leaders from start-ups to scaling enterprises and have many years of product management experience.



I am passionate about understanding my clients' problems and promoting a customer-centric mindset. I am a strong advocate for improving the developer experience.

Before joining Thoughtworks, I dedicated my career to education and EdTech, becoming an innovator and SME focused on solving problems facing schools so they could better serve our young people. Social impact work has always been important to me, which is why I chose to be part of Thoughtworks. Here, I can be myself, learn from others, and leave things just a little better than when I found them.