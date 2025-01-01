Alumni

Bruce Ferguson Vice President - Global Head of Retail

Bruce has over 40 years of retail, consulting and financial services industry experience. Most recently he led Capgemini and Ernst & Young U.S. as Vice President. As Global Head of Thoughtworks Retail, Bruce leads teams across the world to help clients become modern, technology-enabled retailers. In his career Bruce has worked on technology and transformation projects for brands such as BMW, Roadway Express, Progressive Insurance and JCPenney.





