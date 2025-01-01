Bonna Choi Agile Analyst/ Coach

Bonna is a long-time Thoughtworker having worked both as a consultant Agile Business Analyst and a product Business Analyst on the Mingle team. Channelizing that experience, she helps small and large organizations and teams hone their understanding of agile methodologies (XP/Scrum/Kanban) and melting their business visions into their products.

Apart from Agile and all things Korean, Bonna is also passionate about Ashtanga Yoga. In her words "I value diversity, creativity and leaving footprints where I go, what I do and who I meet."