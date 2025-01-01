Bjarte Bogsnes

Business and industry insights for digital leaders
Bjarte在跨越财务和人力资源两个领域，拥有长期的国际职业生涯。他提倡超越预算已经超过二十年，并在两家大型的欧洲企业: 挪威国家石油公司（Statoil）和北欧化工（Borealis）带领超越预算的实施。
Bjarte是超越预算圆桌（Beyond Budgeting Round Table：BBRT）的主席，也是一位深受欢迎的国际商业演讲师。他还是哈佛商业评论／麦肯锡管理创新奖的得主。