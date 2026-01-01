Birgitta Böckeler

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Area of focus: AI-First Software Delivery 

 

Birgitta is a software developer, architect and technical leader who is passionate about helping teams and organizations break down complexity, and find new perspectives to look at their systems. She has spent her whole professional career so far in software delivery consulting, which gave her the opportunity to see many organizations and teams succeed and fail at delivering valuable software.

 

Birgitta regularly speaks and writes about software related topics, most notably architecture cultivation and governance, pair programming as a catalyst for high performing teams, and diversity in the technology industry.

 

Expertise

 

  • Consulting with engineers and C-level executives about the why, what, and how of AI-first software delivery.
  • Leading delivery team assessments on architecture, the path to production, and AI tool usage. 
  • Helping technical teams to navigate uncertainty, define the problem space, and get started.
Generative AI and particularly LLMs (Large Language Models) have exploded into the public consciousness. Like many software developers I am intrigued by the possibilities, but unsure what exactly it will mean for our profession in the long run. I have now taken on a role in Thoughtworks to coordinate our work on how this technology will affect software delivery practices.
