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Birgitta Böckeler

Birgitta Böckeler

Area of focus: AI-First Software Delivery

Birgitta is a software developer, architect and technical leader who is passionate about helping teams and organizations break down complexity, and find new perspectives to look at their systems. She has spent her whole professional career so far in software delivery consulting, which gave her the opportunity to see many organizations and teams succeed and fail at delivering valuable software.

 

Birgitta regularly speaks and writes about software related topics, most notably architecture cultivation and governance, pair programming as a catalyst for high performing teams, and diversity in the technology industry.

 

Expertise

 

  • Consulting with engineers and C-level executives about the why, what, and how of AI-first software delivery.
  • Leading delivery team assessments on architecture, the path to production, and AI tool usage. 
  • Helping technical teams to navigate uncertainty, define the problem space, and get started.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.