Birgitta Böckeler AI-Enabled Software Engineering Lead

Birgitta is a software developer, architect and technical leader who is passionate about helping teams and organizations break down complexity, and find new perspectives to look at their systems. She has spent her whole professional career so far in software delivery consulting, which gave her the opportunity to see many organizations and teams succeed and fail at delivering valuable software.

Birgitta regularly speaks and writes about software related topics, most notably architecture cultivation and governance, pair programming as a catalyst for high performing teams, and diversity in the technology industry.