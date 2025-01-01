Bhavin Shah Principal consultant - Wealth management and capital markets

Bhavin is a Wealth management and capital markets domain expert and a business transformation consultant. He works with some of the world's leading financial services players to deliver large scale and complex digital initiatives. As a trusted advisor with over 19 years of industry experience, Bhavin has played a pivotal role in building digital wealth platforms and led several successful technology transformations in corporate actions processing, middle-office and back-office trade processing, and OTC derivatives processing.



With rich experience at wealth management firms, global custodians, prime brokers and investment banks in the US, Europe and India, he has been able to co-create value helping C-suite executives and IT leaders achieve optimum business outcomes.