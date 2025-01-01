Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Aishwarya Mande

Lending and Collections SME

I have worked with various banking clients across different geographies during which time I helped them with their digital transformation. Clients' journeys spanned a multitude of areas ranging from credit risk to lending and collections to fraud management and more.

 

I have been part of the technology consulting teams during mergers of PSU Banks. This opporunity helped me keep a close eye on how the lending and collections space has been evolving with the advent of new technologies. I take an avid interest in keeping tabs on current market trends of how data and AI are helping banks achieve better lending and collections practices.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.