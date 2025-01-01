Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Abigail Schreider

Senior Advisory Consultant (Digital Transformation and Operations)

My interest and motivation lies in bringing human-centered design principles to organizations, with a focus on creating solutions that empower people by fostering a sense of belonging and respect.

 

I am dedicated to building communities. Over the years, I have organized various design events, including the sustainable development goals jam and gender jam. In 2021, I joined Thoughtworks as an Experience Designer, where I have taken on roles as a service designer and facilitator. Currently, I am part of the digital transformation and operations team.