Abigail Schreider Senior Advisory Consultant (Digital Transformation and Operations)

My interest and motivation lies in bringing human-centered design principles to organizations, with a focus on creating solutions that empower people by fostering a sense of belonging and respect.

I am dedicated to building communities. Over the years, I have organized various design events, including the sustainable development goals jam and gender jam. In 2021, I joined Thoughtworks as an Experience Designer, where I have taken on roles as a service designer and facilitator. Currently, I am part of the digital transformation and operations team.