



Principle 2: More isn’t always better (or, startups could teach you a thing or two)

Established companies may have more data at their disposal. But in the race to effectively use data, simplicity and culture often give startups an advantage.





Case in point—bigger doesn’t translate to better. The volume of data in big businesses means more possibility, but that potential is chained up in siloed systems, often hard to access or tough to understand. And while there’s more that could be done, colossal quantities of data are expensive to hold and maintain. There’s also the roadblock of accountability. As companies grow it’s less clear who "owns" key data considerations: Where it’s stored, how it’s cleaned, who has access and so on. By contrast, data-driven startups build their systems with the free flow of information as a critical component.