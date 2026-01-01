We helped an industry-leading wealth firm earn that loyalty by cutting response times tenfold, accelerating client onboarding, and reducing manual effort and operating costs.
|4x faster
|client onboarding
|~$3M
|saved every year
Estimate your potential ROI
Share a few details about your client onboarding experience to see a directional estimate* of the time and impact a modernized platform could deliver for your firm.
Current client onboarding time13 months
End-to-end, from application to a fully onboarded, playable/servable account.
How manual is onboarding today?
This sets how much of the improvement we saw is realistically available to you.
New accounts onboarded per year3,000
The volume of new accounts moving through your onboarding pipeline annually.
Estimated fully-loaded cost per onboarding
Ops, compliance and relationship-manager time. Edit this to match your own numbers.
Projected onboarding time
about 61% faster than today
Estimated annual savings
$4,567,958
vs. your current onboarding cost of $7,500,000/year
*Illustrative estimate based on Thoughtworks' work with a top 10 wealth management firm: 12–15 months to 14 weeks, $3M/year saved and response time from 3 seconds to 300 milliseconds.
How we helped make this happen
Decades of trust. A legacy platform
holding it back.
Our client's private banking division serves high net-worth clients, institutional groups, specialised professional practices and family trusts. Leadership wanted to become truly data-driven, with fast, informed decisions and real-time visibility for every client. Standing in the way was a multi-generational legacy data platform, patchy data quality, and the weight of financial services regulation.
Where the pressure was building:
Client onboarding | Portfolio management | Money transfers |
Regulatory compliance | Data quality
A platform rebuilt from the inside out to be global, compliant and fast.
Working alongside the client, we delivered the transformation in four phases using an hourglass migration model.
Map the legacy estate
See where data lives today, and where quality breaks down.
Build the compliant foundation
Customer, financial and entitlement data, built for global regulation from day one.
Migrate with the hourglass model
Modernize data source by source, without disrupting the business.
Ship onboarding first
Client onboarding live in 9 months, against a planned 2 to 3 years.
Thoughtworks has completely changed the way we work and we love it. There is so much to learn from them, and their practices make sense to help us deliver more, quicker. Other teams on the floor have started adopting these practices by looking at us."
Ready to earn the trust of your next generation wealth clients? Talk to us