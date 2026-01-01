How we helped make this happen



Decades of trust. A legacy platform

holding it back.



Our client's private banking division serves high net-worth clients, institutional groups, specialised professional practices and family trusts. Leadership wanted to become truly data-driven, with fast, informed decisions and real-time visibility for every client. Standing in the way was a multi-generational legacy data platform, patchy data quality, and the weight of financial services regulation.



Where the pressure was building:

Client onboarding | Portfolio management | Money transfers |

Regulatory compliance | Data quality