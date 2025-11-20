Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Forrester Wave™ - A Contender in AI Technical Services

 

Thoughtworks named as a Contender with above average customer feedback in The Forrester Wave™: AI Technical Services, Q4 2025

 

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q4, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Contender. Thoughtworks has also received above average customer feedback relative to other evaluated vendors.

Thoughtworks finding from The Forrester Wave™: AI Technical Services, Q4 2025

Customers strongly praise the technical capabilities of Thoughtworks’ personnel and their ability to work at a scale with AI infrastructure not yet reached by others.
Customer feedback

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its

research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or

services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications.

Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at

the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s

objectivity here .

