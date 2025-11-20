Forrester Wave™ - A Contender in AI Technical Services

Article
The 2025 DORA Report: An engineering leadership perspective
The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q4, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Contender. Thoughtworks has also received above average customer feedback relative to other evaluated vendors.
Customers strongly praise the technical capabilities of Thoughtworks’ personnel and their ability to work at a scale with AI infrastructure not yet reached by others.
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its
research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or
services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications.
Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at
the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s
objectivity here .