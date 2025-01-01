What is it?





The actions taken to ensure data is only accessible by those granted explicit permission.





Data flows everywhere, and much information is collected, stored and dispersed inside and outside of the enterprise. With highly publicized leaks of often private and personal data, the risks for business owners and consumers have never been higher. Safeguarding data privacy should be a first-class concern for everyone involved.





Due to the increase in data-related crime, we’ve seen the rise of cyber-security specialization to prevent criminals from obtaining sensitive information. This is a global problem with sovereign states sometimes acting as an aggressor, causing some jurisdictions to pass laws such as GDPR that extend previous pre-internet privacy laws to protect citizens and prevent data misuse.