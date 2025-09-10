Ephemeral test environments in practice

Elden emphasizes that when we talk about ephemeral testing environments, we really do mean ephemeral. Mentioning an example of implementing ephemeral environments when working with a client, they stress that “we were really trying to encourage short lived… you spin it up for this particular Jira card, or to test this bug or do this change. It's not ‘create an ephemeral environment for my team’, because the longer they live, the more they will become out of sync and the more they can drift.”

In other words, it’s important to completely rethink your approach. “It requires a change to how we think about things. And I think there's a trade-off at some point in the amount of pain that your teams are going through as a result of having highly shared environments that everyone's trying to keep alive instead of self-service.”

The importance of automation and self-service

A further critical element of ephemeral environments is having the appropriate level of automation in place so teams can spin up testing environments quickly and easily. Elden gives the example of an automation platform Thoughtworks developed for a client built specifically to help ease this burden.

The manual process, Elden explains, typically took a few weeks and would usually take place every six months or so. The result would usually be something “very slow, full of errors,” they say. But with the automation platform this was massively reduced; spinning up a new environment went from weeks to just seconds.

“You could click a button and have one ready to go 37 minutes later. It really helped transform the release process from being booking your release slot in and having to go to test and hope it works there,” to something where “you can have confidence that when you click release it's going to deploy to test and tests will complete successfully.”

Elden also explains how this particular automation platform was built. “It was a very tactical approach of building some light automation to take all the manual bits and tie them together,” they say. Specifically, “a stack of lambda functions would spin up a Kubernetes cluster and deploy things to a shared Kubernetes cluster. It'd also spin up a CloudFormation stack that had an instance that had all the legacy monolith stuff on it. An orchestrator built into CI/CD which handled all those different things in parallel.”