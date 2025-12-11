Insights top picks from 2025

Technology Podcasts:

If you haven't heard the Thoughtworks Technology Podcast, you're missing out on getting a keen and deep understanding of trends that are shaping the software industry. Our technology podcast plunges deep into the latest tech topics that have captured our imagination. Join our panel of senior technologists to explore the most important trends in tech today. Get frontline insights into our work developing cutting-edge technology and hear more about how today’s tech megatrends will impact you. Some of our most popular episodes this year were:

Why the tech industry needs "expert generalists": In this episode of the Technology Podcast, Martin and Unmesh join hosts Prem Chandrasekaran and Lilly Ryan to discuss how they came to identify the importance of expert generalists and why it was important to not just talk about the issue, but to explicitly name it. They also explore how they believe the industry can cultivate and encourage expert generalists, despite an entrenched tendency to overlook their value.

We still need to talk about vibe coding: Vibe coding was, remarkably, named word of the year by the Collins English Dictionary at the start of November 2025 — pretty good going for a term that was only coined in February. We first discussed it on the Technology Podcast back in April, and, given its prominence in the collective lexicon this year, thought we should revisit and reflect on the topic as 2025 draws to a close. To talk about it all and reflect on the implications, Thoughtworkers and regular podcast hosts Prem Chandrasekaran, Lilly Ryan and Neal Ford reconvened for a follow up to our April conversation. Taking in everything from the term's semantic slipperiness, its security risks and the challenges of maintenance, this is a discussion that, despite going deep into vibe coding, also touches on a huge range of issues in the technology industry today.

Context engineering: Tackling legacy systems with generative AI: On this episode of the Technology Podcast, Thoughtworks' lead for AI-enabled software engineering, Birgitta Böckeler, and tech principal Chandirasekar Thiagarajan join hosts Ken Mugrage and Neal Ford to discuss how it works. They explain the process, the tools and what the work is teaching them about both generative AI and legacy modernization.