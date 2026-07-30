The rise of the multi-model routing pattern

One of the most satisfying aspects of software design is watching new patterns emerge to solve systemic bottlenecks. With frontier-level open weights now available, the monolithic approach where every request is sent to an AI vendor’s API, regardless of complexity, is becoming an anti-pattern.

Instead, we’re seeing growing adoption of the multi-model routing pattern. There are two levels at which this is happening: first, a common interface to make switching between models easy and cheap and, second, intelligent switching, where automated decisions are made according to costs, guardrail needs and the work being done.

In practice, then, this means a robust agentic stack will look heterogeneous:

Intake and classification handled by fast, cheap models (often via API).

Complex reasoning and coding routed to a local or self-hosted instance of Kimi K3.

Output formatting handled by smaller local models.

By placing a routing layer at the edge of your AI stack, it’s possible to achieve near-proprietary performance exactly where needed, while reducing per-token API costs for high-volume workloads. In the context of per-token consumption billing, that’s hugely significant.

There’s still the question of hosting. There are a number of options: you can either host it on your own server infrastructure, leverage a hosted inference service, host it yourself on server infrastructure, or run it locally for certain tasks.