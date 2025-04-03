AI is transforming industries, and software development is no exception. From automated code generation to intelligent debugging, AI is reshaping how developers write and maintain code. Among the many AI-driven tools available today, GitHub Copilot stands out as one of the most discussed and widely adopted solutions. But does it truly enhance productivity, or does it introduce more overhead?

A real-world Copilot experiment

When we first introduced GitHub Copilot into our team, we had two big questions:

Would it actually make us faster? Or would we spend more time fixing AI-generated mistakes than writing code ourselves?

After 10 weeks, we found clear answers. To be clear: this isn’t another generic Copilot review — it’s a firsthand account of what worked, what didn’t, and what teams should consider before rolling it out.