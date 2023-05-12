When New Retail meets NFTs (Part two)

2. Soulbound

Since we can't legally trade NFTs in China, we can try Soulbound. This name originates from the video game World of Warcraft, where it refers to items that could not be sold or given to other players. Ethereum blockchain creator Vitalik introduced the SBT (Soulbound Token) as a non-tradable NFT, which opened the door to new worlds with added restrictions. People can now have Know Your Customer-certified Soulbound Tokens, which can bind various online and offline interactions and behaviors, build a DID (Decentralised Identity), display different badges in different contexts and gain sovereignty over their data. In today's world of content recommendation algorithms, users can choose their badges and thus are allowed to choose their own set of recommendation algorithms. Not only that, SBTs can become an on-chain record of one's education, work, healthcare, and credit. For example, a school could award a student with a Soulbound diploma, or a merchant could award a customer with a Soulbound Proof of Attendance Protocol badge for participating in a particular promotion. Over time, a person's badges will draw a picture of who they are and what they like and merchants can leverage that and build a Soulbound customer loyalty program.

Building the Future of NFTs

As we can see, a wave of exciting new business opportunities have emerged from the crossover between New Retail and NFTs, from luxury brands to snack brands, be they tradable NFTs or non-tradable SBTs.

1. NFT X CRM

As mentioned, merchants can target NFT holders with promotions and loyalty rewards and collaborate with offline events to create NFT-gated communities that increase user retention and recurring purchase rates. NFT-based CRM systems could unlock the full potential of on-chain data for users, giving merchants more timely access to a richer user profile than ever before.

2. NFT X AIGC

Since its inception, NFTs have been popular with creators because of their economic model and copyright protection. At the same time, with the continued development of AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content), the barrier for the average person to become a creator is low. On the other hand, retail brands are no strangers to customization; from high-end customization for luxury goods to engraving services for Apple products, brands are willing to empower consumers to be creative. AIGC and open license NFTs allow everyone to be associated with the release of co-branded products and earn income from it.

3. NFTs as a service

For traditional brands, issuing NFTs and building NFT membership systems are outside their existing capabilities and there is a significant opportunity cost associated with developing such capabilities. This is where NFTaaS ( NFT-as-a-Service) companies are in demand, offering professional consulting and delivery services in the NFT space during the strategic planning, design, minting, distribution and operational phases. Although still in its infancy, as more and more retail brands begin to realize the potential of NFT, the potential for NFTaaS will be equally great.

Concluding Thoughts

Although crossovers between NFTs and New Retail are still in the chaotic early stages, some best practices are emerging. From the perspective of the participants, such a crossover is suitable for Web 3.0-native, emerging hip brands that need to leverage this momentum for a cold start, traditional brands that want to reach new people and expand their brand image and professional services companies that provide "NFT as a service." In the long term, NFT-based loyalty programs, community co-creation and token-gated community campaigns offer the potential to reach a wider audience. Complex concepts such as NFTs, wallets and blockchains will gradually fade away. Just as Steve Jobs once said, "Great technology is invisible."