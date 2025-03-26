Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Infrastructure as code

An illustrated guide
By
Gitanjali Venkatraman
Published: March 26, 2025 

Discover a fresh perspective on infrastructure as code

Nine years after it was first published, Kief Morris is about to release a third edition of Infrastructure as Code.

 

Take a sideways look at the new edition with this illustrated guide, detailing the key concepts, ideas and practices important to infrastructure as code in 2025.

 

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Thoughtworks.

