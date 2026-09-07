AI that works: How Thoughtworks combines AI/works™ with AWS Transform to modernize legacy systems for the AI era

Enterprise leaders no longer ask whether AI matters. They ask why it still can't move beyond pilots and into the systems that run the business.

The answer is simple: AI can't reason across systems it can't understand. Most enterprises already have the data and workflows AI needs, but that intelligence sits trapped inside decades-old applications and disconnected data estates. Multi-year modernization programs were built for a world where waiting years for value was acceptable. The AI era doesn't allow that.

Modernizing enterprise systems means more than moving to the cloud. It means turning them into adaptive, AI-ready platforms that keep evolving as business needs, regulations and customer expectations change. Here's how Thoughtworks and AWS partner to get you there, combining two AI-enabled technologies: AI/works™ and AWS Transform.

From migration to context recovery

For years, modernization meant migration: move workloads to the cloud, refactor applications, cut infrastructure costs. That's not enough anymore. Cloud migration alone doesn't make an enterprise AI-ready, and simple transpilation can add to the brittleness that blocks AI adoption in the first place.

Enterprises now need to reimagine monolithic systems into architectures where business context, operational behavior and data can be exposed, governed and evolved — for both humans and AI agents. That means recovering the operational semantics buried inside legacy systems: how workflows operate, how business rules interact, how data moves across domains.

The real enterprise asset isn't the code, or even the data. It's the business intent encoded within them. Once you make that shift, modernization stops being a migration problem and becomes a context recovery problem. The organizations that win in the AI era will be the ones that can continuously extract, govern and regenerate that context as their systems evolve.

How AI/works™ and AWS Transform work together

AWS Transform provides the modernization execution engine: decomposition analysis, migration orchestration, modernization acceleration and agentic workflow automation.

AI/works™ provides the enterprise context layer: operational behavior recovery, governed specifications, reusable modernization intelligence, an enterprise context library and continuous regeneration of systems and architectures as they evolve.

Together, they let you reverse-engineer and forward-engineer legacy systems incrementally, while building the AI-ready foundation for what comes next. Modernized architectures become easier for AI agents to reason over. Business context becomes reusable across applications. Transformation outputs become governed enterprise assets instead of one-time deliverables.

Seeing it in practice: a global manufacturer's mainframe exit

A leading global manufacturer needed to retire the mainframe running its extended warranty platform — the system that manages coverage, claims and lifecycle events for equipment used across multiple regions and industries. The mainframe was tightly coupled to Db2 schemas and decades of embedded business rules. Slow change cycles, scarce mainframe skills and rising operational risk made it hard for the business to keep up.

The company set an aggressive goal: retire the mainframe and move to a modern, cloud-based architecture on AWS, without disrupting warranty operations.

Working with Mechanical Orchard's Imogen platform alongside AI/works™, the team took a behavior-first approach — analyze the legacy codebase, understand how it actually behaves, then refactor and migrate while preserving that behavior. They moved four key batch jobs from mainframe JCL to Python running on AWS Batch, and migrated three Db2 schemas to PostgreSQL. An automated data validation framework continuously compared legacy and modernized system behavior, so each cutover could be verified against real production behavior instead of static documentation.