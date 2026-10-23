Most supply chain control towers do one thing well: track every movement across a complex network, from origin to final destination. But when a disruption hits, that's when things start to fall apart. Teams are left piecing together endless dashboards while the crisis unfolds in real time.

That delay comes at a real cost, with research suggesting disruptions can wipe out up to 4% of a company's annual revenue.

Yet the appetite for control towers remains strong, as retailers seek greater resilience amid geopolitical, logistical and technological disruptions. The global control tower market is projected to grow from US$12.9 billion in 2026 to US$53.1 billion by 2033, with Asia Pacific being the fastest-growing region.

We'll explore how retailers can reimagine control towers with agentic AI to move beyond basic visibility and reactive response. By connecting the dots across the value chain, scenario-based insights can help teams anticipate potential disruptions and identify opportunities for improvement and innovation, enabling them to act before problems take hold.

When visibility falls short

An IDC study, sponsored by Blue Yonder, found that 44% of supply chain leaders in India see a lack of visibility – both end-to-end supply chain transparency and early detection of exceptions – as one of the top future problems for their companies if left unaddressed.

That concern tracks with what we see firsthand in many client organizations. Through traditional control towers, information arrives scattered: a supplier update here, a shipment alert there, while signals from other systems, suppliers or external events often sit outside the picture entirely.

Teams are then left to connect the dots themselves. By the time they have pieced together enough information to understand what's happening, the disruption is already underway. What was meant to be a warning system becomes only a confirmation system.

As teams move to act on the information gathered, their response can also backfire. Different functions may interpret the same situation through their own lens, leading to decisions that optimize for one part of the network rather than the whole. An action that solves one problem can create another downstream.

The cost of all this doesn't stay contained to one bad week. It compounds, quietly, structurally, until it becomes the baseline cost of doing business.

Intelligence without context isn't enough

Faced with that cost, many teams turned to large language models (LLMs) to bring more intelligence into their supply chain decisions. But intelligence alone doesn't solve the problem. Without the context, orchestration and governance needed to put that intelligence to work, teams risk making faster decisions without making better ones.

Four things get in the way when working with LLMs:

Different users get different answers. Every user brings their own assumptions, context and way of framing the problem. Even identical prompts applied to identical data can produce different results, so two planners can ask what appears to be the same question and come away with different answers.





Output isn't grounded in business context. LLMs don't inherently understand a retailer's supply chain, operating model or business priorities. Their outputs are probabilistic, so without the right context and grounding, teams risk acting on an answer that sounds plausible rather than one that reflects how the business actually operates.



Example: Consider an inventory planner feeding warehouse data to an LLM, asking, “How do I minimize holding costs?” and getting a recommendation to cut replenishment orders by 20%. At the same time, a regional store operations manager feeding store inventory data to the LLM, asking, “How do I guarantee 99% on-shelf availability?” and getting a recommendation to double safety stock. Both answers may make sense in isolation, but neither accounts for the trade-offs across the network.





Nothing validates or contains the output. Without proper governance, an unsupported interpretation moves from one workflow to another, becoming an input to subsequent decisions without a clear record of its source, context or validity.





The economics quickly become opaque. When analysis happens independently across teams and tools, organizations accumulate duplicated usage and token costs without building a reusable decision-making capability.

The result is the same siloed, reactive decision-making from before, just running faster, and now harder to govern and audit.

A new model for the supply chain control tower

If the problem is that supply chain decisions are fragmented, slow and disconnected from execution, the answer isn't another dashboard. It is a system that can bring the relevant signals, context and decisions together around the scenario at hand.

This is the thinking behind Thoughtworks’ agentic control tower. Rather than treating the supply chain as a collection of disconnected metrics, it treats it as a network of interdependent decisions across first mile, distribution and last mile, and across the systems, functions and people involved.

The approach is built around three capabilities: Sense, Simulate and Solve.

Sense: Brings together internal and external signals to identify disruptions, opportunities for improvement and potential areas for innovation. Supplier orders, truck schedules and demand intelligence are considered alongside signals such as traffic and weather. Rather than simply surfacing a metric that has moved, agents connect these signals to identify what is happening, why it is happening and what the impact could be across financial, operational and customer outcomes.

Simulate: Moves from diagnosis to options. Agents look across the retail value chain to explore potential responses at strategic, operational and tactical levels, modeling their likely impact, trade-offs and consequences. Humans remain in the loop to assess those options and make the decision.