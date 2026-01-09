How to build the organizational muscle needed to scale AI beyond PoCs

Across industries, a familiar pattern plays out: organizations launch AI proof-of-concepts (POCs) that show initial promise, only for momentum to stall. These initiatives often hit organizational walls: compliance signoff requires yet another committee approval, critical data sits in silos, integrations prove difficult, business stakeholders engage too late (if at all), development teams are reallocated to other projects and securing the next round of funding becomes a major hurdle. Employees may not even use the tool. Eventually, the pilot everyone was so excited about is quietly shelved, joining a list of failed initiatives.



Furthermore, headlines suggesting 95% of AI initiatives fail to generate ROI have fueled skepticism among leaders who already suspect the technology is overhyped. This hesitation keeps many organizations on the sidelines, uncertain about where to start or whether AI can truly deliver on its transformative promise.

But what can be done? First, we need to acknowledge that AI transformation can’t be bought. Then, we need to adopt the right strategic mindset and practices that will build the necessary organizational muscle for AI initiatives to be effective. In this blog post we’ll explore how that can be done.



A holistic approach to AI transformation

Our experience across various sectors has helped cement our belief that successful AI transformation requires addressing five core building blocks:

Business outcomes guiding AI strategy

Technology foundations for evolving AI capabilities

Repeatable paths from pilots to production

Product teams that embrace Agile

Sustained adoption and effective change management

When done in a simultaneous manner, using a ‘thin slice’ approach, where you focus on only those discrete elements required for a given use case, it becomes much easier — and less risky — to deliver value, faster.

In practice this means building the necessary underlying platform components, assembling the right cross-functional team, solving data compliance issues and driving the adoption for that specific group of users. While a thin slice isn’t comprehensive it does, through real-world application, build organizational muscle. Organizations learn by doing, treating AI initiatives as an interconnected system that remains manageable and informative for future iterations.

Ultimately, this can unlock a competitive advantage that’s impactful and sustainable.

