Breaking through barriers: How Engineering Effectiveness can transform the BFSI Industry

Challenge 1: Leadership & Talent — Attracting and retaining top executives from fintech and digital native companies is not enough to foster a more effective engineering ecosystem

Financial institutions must prioritize hiring executives from fintech and digital natives to enhance their software engineering capabilities and foster an innovative ecosystem. Goldman Sachs, for example, actively hired Marco Argenti, a former executive at Amazon Web Services, to lead its technology division and drive transformation with remarkable results.

By bringing in individuals with experience at the forefront of technology development, BFSI companies can stay ahead of the curve and continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to their clients. However, it is important to note that this strategy alone is not a silver bullet for widespread organizational change.

To succeed, they must establish the necessary organizational structures, processes, and culture supporting software engineering excellence. They should invest in technology infrastructure and resources and provide their software engineers ongoing training and development opportunities. Furthermore, BFSI organizations must focus on building strong teams rather than relying solely on individual talent and shift from a project-based approach to a product-based approach to enable their leaders to adopt, adapt, and replicate successful approaches that have worked in their earlier organizations. Failure to prioritize these efforts will result in being left behind by competitors and missing opportunities for growth and innovation.

Challenge 2: Legacy Modernization — Investing heavily in software engineering and tech modernization isn’t yielding the desired results due to blockers from complex interlinkages with legacy models.

In recent years, BFSI companies have made significant investments in technology and software engineering as part of their growth strategies. But despite this heavy investment, we continue to witness an alarming number of employee lay-offs across the industry, indicating an inability to achieve their desired outcomes and transformation objectives.

Well-known examples include Deutsche Bank, which laid off 18,000 employees in 2019, despite major investment in technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs, and HSBC, which announced a restructuring plan in early 2021, impacting 35,000 employees. Similarly, Goldman Sachs made cuts to 10% of its global workforce in 2019, and a further 3,200 this year, including technology-related roles.

Our view is that while software engineering is a significant investment in banking and insurance institutions, there is still a lack of understanding of how to integrate the practice into organizations effectively. This lack of integration results in a waste of technology talent and resources on activities not directly related to producing value for the customer or the organization. These activities include prolonged wait times for approvals, challenges in information discovery, understanding the organizational ecosystem and identifying existing capabilities.

Additionally, organizational silos in large organizations often result in repeat efforts across functions and departments, leading to further waste. It is unsurprising that these investments do not yield desired results, causing disappointment, financial loss, and the need for strategy re-evaluation.

To effectively transform legacy systems, organizations must take a proactive approach. They need to identify emerging system complexities early and have the appropriate interventions and framework in place, including anti-corruption layers, to support system changes. Don’t let inertia and fear of large-scale failure hold you back. Instead, invest in new technologies and design approaches like distributed systems, microservices-based architecture, domain-driven designs, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain that align with your organization’s business goals. Doing so can improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the customer experience.

Challenge 3: Modern Testing Strategies — Tighter regulatory action requires more rigorous risk assessment and automated testing

The complexity of the financial system has significantly increased, with many financial institutions engaging in multiple lines of business and complex financial transactions. This reality poses a significant challenge to accurately modeling the impact of stress scenarios. It makes it difficult to design stress tests that capture all potential risks, including cascading failures in the financial sector due to systemic risks.

With this added risk, many financial organizations have found themselves at the mercy of systemic failures that have resulted in tighter regulatory action. The 2008 financial crisis, the Libor scandal, and the Wells Fargo fake accounts scandal are just a few examples of incidents that have led to increased government regulations and scrutiny in the financial sector.

To mitigate these risks, organizations must be viewed as complex adaptive systems that require sophisticated modeling. It is critical to invest in technology to connect the various parts of organizations to assess any impact of initiatives on the overall system. Rather than focusing on isolated outcomes that can be manually controlled and thus are prone to errors, organizations should prioritize understanding the interconnectedness of their operations to identify potential risks and implement appropriate safeguards.

Looking to the future.

BFSI institutions must embrace a holistic approach that successfully combines internal capabilities with external partnerships and technologies to navigate these challenges successfully. Investing in robust risk assessment and automated testing processes, aligning software engineering efforts with business goals, and attracting top tech talent to foster an innovative ecosystem will be critical. Additionally, they should prioritize building strong teams and adopting a product-based approach to drive sustainable change.



