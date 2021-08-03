Personalizing the customer profile to offer a better shopping experience

Source: Coles website

To deliver this program of work in time for Coles’ busiest trading periods, the Thoughtworks team had to quickly onboard and adopt a lean approach to product development. Thoughtworks worked closely alongside Coles’ design and development team to craft a minimum viable product that would deliver value for customers and be deployed within the short timeframe.

Thoughtworks joined the project after the user journey had been developed, but worked proactively with Coles to help take this from concept to reality. Where other partners might take designs as specs (where every change equals a change request), Thoughtworks took Coles’ design vision and pragmatically turned it into something actionable.

Together, the team considered which elements of a customer profile would be the most valuable for a user, yet challenging from a delivery perspective. The team prioritized the password, which requires complex authentication and security validation and is also a critical attribute to the customer experience.

The application was deployed on Microsoft Azure, one of the newer technologies that Coles is exploring, and is part of a growing number of solutions deployed fully on the Cloud in the organization.



The new version of the Coles app was launched successfully and in time for the busy holiday retail period in December 2020. For the first time, customers can manage their customer profiles within the Coles app. Since its launch, there are about 500,000 customers who are using the new version of the app, and over 30% of customers have opted in to personalize their experience, using the new set of services that were built as part of this engagement. This project also helped Thoughtworks validate their First Nations delivery model and brought a new element and way of working to a growing, long term partnership with Coles.