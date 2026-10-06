Parloa and Thoughtworks team up to usher enterprises into an agentic future

Parloa, the leading agentic AI company for enterprise customer experience and Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, the companies will help enterprises confidently deploy AI agents into production, turning immediate customer service improvements into the foundation for enterprise-wide business change.

Many enterprises want to use AI agents to improve customer service, but they often lack a reliable roadmap to move from early tests to production. Research from Gartner¹ shows that at least 50% of enterprise AI projects are abandoned, leaving companies without real business value.

Thoughtworks and Parloa enable enterprises to confidently move AI agents into production. Together they turn initial customer service wins into broader enterprise change. By pairing Parloa's AI Agent Management Platform to run customer interactions across voice and digital channels with Thoughtworks engineering, data strategy and enterprise modernization expertise, the two pioneers can help clients jump-start AI adoption and build solutions that fit their existing systems.

The partnership opens up several high-impact options for business change:

Automated customer intake and routing: Businesses can resolve common service inquiries faster, improving customer satisfaction and freeing up employees for higher-value tasks.

AI-assisted sales and engagement: Organizations can convert service interactions into growth opportunities with tailored recommendations and proactive support.

Streamlined back-office operations: Companies can connect front-line customer interactions directly into core operational systems to automate complex workflows like claims, billing or account updates.

A unified approach to enterprise AI adoption

Rather than a traditional vendor relationship, the collaboration offers a cohesive strategy from initial design to full deployment, bridging the gap between new AI capabilities and existing business systems.

Thoughtworks prepares your data foundations, designs customer experiences and integrates AI agents directly into your core operations. Having practical experience in the development of Parloa's platform, Thoughtworks engineers bring deep technical alignment that speeds up time to value.

Filip Huysecom, Managing Director, Central Europe, Thoughtworks: “Enterprise clients don’t just want another AI demo; they want scalable technology that drives measurable business outcomes. Our partnership with Parloa gives clients a proven, production-ready AI platform, backed by the deep data integration, modernization and strategic expertise required to turn a customer service win into a fully agentic enterprise."

Scaling high-impact customer service into enterprise-wide AI action

Parloa’s end-to-end agentic design, deploy and manage capabilities lend its platform the agility to go beyond even the most complex customer service use cases. For clients, this means an initial deployment does not have to remain an isolated point solution.

Backed by Thoughtworks’ data and cloud modernization capabilities, a Parloa implementation acts as the catalyst for broader operational change. Joint clients can securely extend AI agents into other facets of their business, modernizing the backend systems that power them and laying the groundwork for an enterprise that runs on agentic AI, rather than one that simply bolts on a chatbot.

Malte Kosub, CEO & Co-Founder, Parloa: “Regardless of how impressive an agentic platform may be (and I think ours is pretty great), transforming experiential workflows cannot depend on the tech stack alone. Together with Thoughtworks, we are giving our joint clients a direct path to integrate AI into their core operations and scale its impact across the entire customer journey".

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About Parloa

Parloa empowers global enterprises to build, train and manage agentic AI solutions for premier customer experiences. Founded by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald, Parloa began with the belief that every great conversation is the start of a relationship, a principle that still guides how the company builds technology today. Leading global brands use Parloa’s advanced AI agents to improve service at scale, increase customer loyalty and unlock new revenue. Parloa employs 500+ people across eight offices throughout the US and Europe.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30-plus years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

Media contacts

Parloa Media Team

press@parloa.com

Kathrin Jansing

Head of Public Relations Europe, Thoughtworks

kathrin.jansing@thoughtworks.com







Source: ¹ Gartner, January 2026: Why 50% of GenAI Projects Fail — And How to Beat the Odds