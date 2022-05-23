Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, will take part in five investor conferences in June 2022.
Thoughtworks management will be attending the following conferences on these dates:
Cowen
50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
New York
Thursday, June 2
Fireside at 3:55-4:25 p.m. ET
Baird
Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference
New York
Monday, June 6
Presentation at 10:50-11:20 a.m. ET
William Blair & Company
42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Chicago
Tuesday, June 7
Presentation at 8:00-8:30 a.m. CT
Bank of America Securities
Global Technology Conference
San Francisco
Wednesday, June 8
Nasdaq
46th Investor Conference
London
Tuesday, June 14
Presentation at 3:30- 4:00 p.m. BST
Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com/
