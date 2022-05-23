Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, will take part in five investor conferences in June 2022.

Thoughtworks management will be attending the following conferences on these dates:

Cowen

50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

New York

Thursday, June 2

Fireside at 3:55-4:25 p.m. ET

Baird

Global Consumer Technology and Services Conference

New York

Monday, June 6

Presentation at 10:50-11:20 a.m. ET

William Blair & Company

42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Chicago

Tuesday, June 7

Presentation at 8:00-8:30 a.m. CT

Bank of America Securities

Global Technology Conference

San Francisco

Wednesday, June 8

Nasdaq

46th Investor Conference

London

Tuesday, June 14

Presentation at 3:30- 4:00 p.m. BST

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com/

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

