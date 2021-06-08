allclear_id_and_thoughtworks_partner_to_build_reusable_mobile_ids

Thoughtworks, a global software consultancy, today announced that it is partnering with AllClear ID, a leader in digital identity, to design, develop and build out modern mobile identity capabilities. Thoughtworks will leverage its advanced software development and integration capabilities and AllClear ID’s proprietary mobile ID platform to rapidly create and refine next generation identity management capabilities.

“Thoughtworks has been a great accelerator for our next generation reusable mobile IDs. Their ability to integrate complex systems and flexible resources is second to none,” said Bo Holland, Founder & CEO, AllClear ID.

“AllClear ID is an innovator, focused on providing fast and frictionless identity management experiences to its customers. We are proud to partner with AllClear ID as it modernizes its business operations and capabilities and helps businesses increase customer satisfaction and engagement with mobile apps across multiple channels,” said Chris Murphy, CEO of Thoughtworks North America.

About AllClear ID

The award winning AllClear ID team is recognized for its identity protection products, high quality service and successful deployment of large-scale managed services. AllClear ID also develops reusable mobile IDs that allow application builders to apply the power of mobile devices to radically reduce friction in any part of their business. AllClear’s mobile IDs are built on banking grade technology that meets the world’s highest identity assurance and authentication standards. For more information, visit https://www.allclearid.com/.