AI is reshaping every aspect of banking and financial services. So how should your organization be sure it's prepared for what lies ahead? 

 

Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time: 3:30pm to 10pm

Venue: Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai

Address: C-56, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 400051, India

Turning vision into value: AI for tomorrow's customer

Join us at the Digital Leaders Forum for dynamic discussion on the strategies, challenges and leadership approaches shaping the future of the banking, financial services and insurance industry. 

 

With a keen focus on how AI is shaping the behavior and expectations of your customers, the associated demands on financial tech and how BFSI organizations can leverage AI to become future-ready, you’ll gain deep insights from Thoughtworks and industry leaders. 

 

This event is also a unique opportunity to connect with your peers, share experiences and build relationships that will drive meaningful change in your organization and beyond.

 

Speakers to include:

 

  • Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Thoughtworks
  • Shayan Mohanty, Chief Data and AI Officer, Thoughtworks
  • Manish Kumar, Market Director, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
  • Bharani Subramaniam, CTO, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
  • Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder and CEO, AI&Beyond

 

Full agenda and speaker lineup to follow...

About the Digital Leaders Forum

In today’s economy, every business is a digital business. Yet success requires more than just technology — it demands strategic vision, operational agility, and a deep understanding of evolving customer expectations. The Thoughtworks Digital Leaders Forum is a gathering of business and technology leaders to exchange insights on navigating complexity, driving innovation and unlocking value in a digital-first world. Through candid discussions and shared experiences, we explore how to achieve sustainable growth, mitigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Insights for Digital Leaders

