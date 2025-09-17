AI is reshaping every aspect of banking and financial services. So how should your organization be sure it's prepared for what lies ahead?
Date: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Time: 3:30pm to 10pm
Venue: Trident Hotel, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai
Address: C-56, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 400051, India
Turning vision into value: AI for tomorrow's customer
Join us at the Digital Leaders Forum for dynamic discussion on the strategies, challenges and leadership approaches shaping the future of the banking, financial services and insurance industry.
With a keen focus on how AI is shaping the behavior and expectations of your customers, the associated demands on financial tech and how BFSI organizations can leverage AI to become future-ready, you’ll gain deep insights from Thoughtworks and industry leaders.
This event is also a unique opportunity to connect with your peers, share experiences and build relationships that will drive meaningful change in your organization and beyond.
Speakers to include:
- Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Thoughtworks
- Shayan Mohanty, Chief Data and AI Officer, Thoughtworks
- Manish Kumar, Market Director, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
- Bharani Subramaniam, CTO, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
- Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder and CEO, AI&Beyond
Full agenda and speaker lineup to follow...