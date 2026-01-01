Equal opportunity and affirmative action policy

A notice and invitation to all employees and applicants

At Thoughtworks, our mission to deliver extraordinary impact relies on the diverse perspectives and talents of our people. A culture of equity and belonging is not only fundamental to our values but also essential to driving innovation and achieving excellence. Thoughtworks has been and will continue to be an equal employment opportunity employer. We are unequivocally committed to the policies, programs, and practices that ensure all employment decisions are based on merit, qualifications, and business needs.

To ensure the full implementation of this commitment, we will take the following steps:

1. Employment decisions

All decisions related to recruiting, hiring, training, promotion, and assignment will be made without regard to any protected characteristic. We are committed to providing equal opportunities to all qualified individuals.

2. Workplace environment and other personnel actions

All other personnel actions, including compensation, benefits, transfers, layoffs, and access to professional development and social programs, will be administered based on job-related criteria and without regard to any protected characteristic. We are dedicated to maintaining a work environment where all employees are treated with dignity and respect.

3. Protection against retaliation

Thoughtworks strictly prohibits harassment, intimidation, threats, coercion, or discrimination against any employee or applicant because they have:

(a) Filed a complaint or formal charge of discrimination;

(b) Assisted or participated in an investigation, compliance review, hearing, or any other activity related to the administration of any federal, state, or local equal opportunity law;

(c) Opposed any act or practice made unlawful by any federal, state, or local equal opportunity law; or

(d) Exercised any other right protected by such laws.

Protected characteristics

The commitment to non-discrimination extends to all characteristics protected by federal, state, or local law, including but not limited to: race, color, religion, creed, sex, pregnancy, maternity, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, ancestry, age, marital status, family status, veteran status, military status, physical or mental disability, intellectual disability, genetic information, and citizenship status.

Our commitment to affirmative action and equal opportunity

As a federal contractor, Thoughtworks is subject to regulations requiring affirmative action to employ and advance in employment qualified individuals with disabilities and protected veterans, pursuant to the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974 (VEVRAA), respectively.

Beyond our formal obligations, we are committed to proactively ensuring equal access to employment opportunities through fair, inclusive, and job-related practices. We take proactive, lawful steps to widen our talent pools, reduce unnecessary barriers to entry and advancement, and foster a fair, structured, and job-related process from recruitment to promotion. These proactive measures include broadening our outreach to diverse talent communities, utilizing structured and objective evaluation criteria, and providing ongoing training to promote objective, consistent, job-related decision-making. All final selection and promotion decisions are made based on individual merit, qualifications, and business needs, without regard to any protected characteristic.

Accountability and governance

To ensure effective implementation and monitoring of these policies, Thoughtworks has designated a corporate Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Officer. The EEO Officer is responsible for developing and administering our audit and reporting systems, periodically measuring the effectiveness of our EEO and affirmative action programs, and identifying areas for continuous improvement.

Reasonable accommodation

Thoughtworks is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for the known physical and mental limitations of qualified employees and applicants with disabilities, as well as for sincerely held religious beliefs and practices, unless doing so would cause an undue hardship to the business.

Inquiries and access to affirmative action programs

Employees and applicants who have questions about this policy or would like to review the non-confidential portions of our Affirmative Action Programs for individuals with a disability or protected veterans may reach out to US-Compliance-EEO@thoughtworks.com.

Our leadership team firmly believes that these principles are not only a matter of legal compliance but are integral to our core values and our success as a business. We ask for the continued support of all Thoughtworkers in championing a workplace that is truly diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

John Reid-Dodick

Chief People & Leadership Officer

Thoughtworks, Inc.