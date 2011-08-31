The Thoughtworks Studios Mingle User Group meeting, is an interactive webinar for all those who are interested in and use Mingle, Thoughtworks' Agile project management tool. In this meeting a Fortune 500 customer and cloud computing guru showcased Mingle and shared how it has been used successfully in their enterprise environments. They also revealed tips and tricks on how to optimize Mingle in IT organizations as well as discussed continuous delivery, an emerging IT best practice.