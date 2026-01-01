AI/works™ is not a generic coding assistant or a thin wrapper around third-party models. It is a spec-driven platform built for the enterprise reality that combines reverse engineering, requirements enrichment, dynamic specification development, code generation, runtime operations and governance into one delivery system. In practice, that means it is built to help enterprises modernize and run complex software estates, not just speed up isolated developer tasks.

Traditionally, enterprises spend millions to build, run, and eventually rebuild aging software. AI/works™ changes this economic model by continuously updating your systems as business needs, regulations, AI models, and security threats evolve. Through an AI-driven, spec-driven approach, it regenerates code as needed — ending the legacy trap and fast-tracking new products into deployment.

An Agentic Development Platform is an AI-powered software engineering platform that uses coordinated AI agents to support the entire software development lifecycle - not just code generation. Unlike traditional coding assistants, an Agentic Development Platform helps organizations understand legacy systems, create and evolve software specifications, generate production-ready code, govern AI agents, and continuously maintain applications after deployment. Thoughtworks AI/works™ is an Agentic Development Platform designed to help enterprises build, modernize and operate industrial-grade software systems faster while maintaining governance, quality and human oversight.

AI/works™ is an Agentic Development Platform designed to build and run industrial-grade enterprise systems in the AI era. It acts as the new standard for the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) revolutionizing the economics of software development, utilizing coordinated AI agents to deliver high-quality software faster and continuously modernize systems so they never become legacy. AI/works™ encodes Thoughtworks' rich engineering excellence heritage and sensible defaults into context libraries, agent workflows and guardrails for an AI-powered SDLC.

What is the 3/3/3 methodology? The 3/3/3 methodology is Thoughtworks' rapid-delivery framework designed specifically to pair with AI/works™. It is built to take enterprises from an idea to a live product quickly: 3 days to align stakeholders on the product concept and outcomes; 3 weeks to build a prototype confirming feasibility; and 3 months to ship an industrial-grade MVP into production.

Does AI/works™ lock us into a specific Large Language Model (LLM) or cloud provider? Will it work with our existing technology stack? AI/works™ is designed to interoperate with existing enterprise environments and your existing technology stack. AI/works™ is built on a flexible engineering foundation and does not force vendor lock-in. It seamlessly interoperates with leading cloud, data and compute platforms - including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Databricks, Snowflake, Nvidia and Anthropic.

Is AI/works™ for legacy modernization, new product development, or both? Both. AI/works™ is built for the enterprise reality where legacy systems, microservices, data products and AI agents all need to coexist. It can reverse-engineer existing systems to reconstruct business logic and specifications, while also supporting forward engineering for new digital products, services and capabilities.

How does AI/works™ help modernize our existing legacy systems? Yes. AI/works™ excels at legacy modernization through its AI-powered Code to Spec capabilities. It ingests legacy codebases, reconstructs complex business logic, and generates validated, as-is specifications. In fact, it goes beyond understanding legacy code to visualise your future state architecture and code base, building it with robust modernization rules. This ensures a safe, accurate transition from outdated systems to modern architecture. AI/works™ can support both modernizing legacy (brownfield) as well as building new products and platforms (greenfield).

How does AI/works™ ensure the security, compliance, and governance of AI agents? AI governance is built directly into the platform via the AI/works™ Control Plane. It orchestrates AI agents with full compute and token cost transparency, active guardrails, complete audit trails, requirements traceability through to generated code (Evals) and active monitoring of security posture and AI compliance. This ensures secure, compliant execution at scale while standardizing AI-assisted development across your teams.

How does AI/works™ maintain systems after they are deployed? The platform includes AI/works™ Runtime Ops, an AI-driven operations environment for continuous monitoring and maintenance. It detects system changes, automatically updates the Super Spec, and regenerates impacted code. The AI/works™ Knowledge Fabric ingests enterprise-grade information into a secure, continuously evolving knowledge repository for building solutions. It is discoverable, segmented by industry and domain, and also includes regulations and proprietary enterprise knowledge.

Is AI/works™ a product we buy, or a platform Thoughtworks uses to deliver outcomes? Today, AI/works™ is best described as the platform Thoughtworks uses to help clients deliver outcomes faster and with more confidence. It is not presented as a self-serve point product. The differentiation comes from the combination of the platform, Thoughtworks engineering expertise, reusable IP, governance practices, responsible AI philosophy and delivery methods applied together.