A more intuitive way to search preclinical data

Bayer and Thoughtworks set out to capitalize on the wealth of data available in PRINCE and create a fast and accessible way to search the platform’s content.

While PRINCE was already filled with valuable data, much of it was stored in unstructured formats such as PDFs, so its value was largely unexplored. Generative AI presented an opportunity to unlock the value trapped within that unstructured data and enable teams to easily explore the research.

At the end of 2023, the team started developing a chatbot on top of the PRINCE platform with the aim to:

Allow researchers and data scientists to search unstructured data by asking simple questions.

Help project managers find the information they need to create documents for health authority interactions.

Design new studies based on existing knowledge.

Uncover specific findings and other crucial information from a vast pool of documents.

Due to the sensitive nature of the data, the chatbot needed to conform to rigorous data governance and compliance standards. And with search results potentially guiding the outcomes of future projects, the chatbot’s answers needed to remain accurate and as close as possible to the specific wording used in the source documents.