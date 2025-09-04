Our client is a global medical company that creates innovative solutions that transform patients’ lives. Its flagship system provides therapy for a diverse range of neurological conditions.

The system's devices gather a huge volume of data on neurological activity and responses to stimulation. That data is collected and visualized in data platforms, enabling patients and clinicians to track conditions accurately and adapt treatment plans accordingly.

But as this company began to grow rapidly, it noticed its data platforms couldn’t scale as quickly as needed. SLAs started to slip, reporting times grew, and clinician and patient experiences were beginning to be negatively impacted.

To help tackle those challenges and prepare its data platforms for many more years of growth, it reached out to Thoughtworks.