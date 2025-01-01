LGBTQIA+ in tech

A home for ALL technologists

There are many people around the world who face violence and discrimination simply because of who they love, how they identify, or who they are. At Thoughtworks, we're committed to creating an inclusive community, and making tech reflective of the world around us. We call this a more equitable tech future.

Fostering an inclusive community for LGBTQIA+ technologists is really important to us. We're proud of the progress we've made, but there is much more work to do.

L, Lesbian. G, Gay. B, Bisexual. T, Trans. Q, Queer/Questioning. I, Intersex. A, Asexual/Aromantic. + And many more.