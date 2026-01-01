Executing a modern data strategy in 90 days with D2E and Data mesh
Unlock value from data with a modern data strategy and get AI ready with Data Driven Everything (D2E) Data mesh Accelerator, our new and exclusive offer powered by AWS and Thoughtworks. Learn more about how we can help you maximize the value of your data, define new and more efficient processes and help your business scale.
Recent success stories
Recommended content
-
ArticleTransforming with Data MeshRead more
-
White paperAWS and Thoughtworks: Life SciencesDownload whitepaper
-
ArticleModern data engineering playbookView playbook
-
BookData Mesh: Delivering Data-Driven Value at ScaleRead more
-
WebinarWebinar series: The four principles of Data Mesh + Lessons learnedWatch recordings
-
ArticleBreak through the centralized platform bottlenecks with Data MeshRead more