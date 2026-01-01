Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai

Data Diagnostic

Rate your current data experience and get tips to modernize
Get started
Data Modernization Back

Is your organization maximizing the business impact of your data? If not, you are not alone. Many organizations struggle to unlock value, achieve scale, accelerate time to market, increase data access and trust, ensure compliance and reduce costs through their data journey. 

 

It is your approach to governance, technology, business and culture that will determine your organization’s ability to solve these challenges and unlock greater business benefits. Our data diagnostic tool will help you to assess your organization's data approach and identify your strengths and opportunities for growth.

 

Rate your current data experience and get tips to optimize your strategy

Is your organization’s approach to data ad hoc, optimal, or somewhere in between? Assess your organization’s capabilities on the scale below, and receive personalized insights and recommendations for evolving your data strategy.

 

Get started

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.