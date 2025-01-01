Inside the Technology Radar is a short documentary that provides a fresh insight into all things Technology Radar.



Taking in everything from the origins of the Radar through to how organizations and technologists around the world use it today, this Thoughtworks documentary throws the spotlight on some of the people that help bring it to life:

Rachel Laycock, CTO



Rebecca Parsons, Former CTO

Martin Fowler, Chief Scientist

Vanya Seth, Head of Technology for Thoughtworks India

Erik Dörnenburg, CTO for Thoughtworks Europe

One of the fundamental principles behind the Technology Radar is sharing our knowledge and experiences with the world. With that in mind, we're sharing what actually happens behind the scenes to give you a deeper understanding of why the Radar is embedded in Thoughtworks' DNA.