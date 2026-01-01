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Vi Nguyen

Director, Engineering Partner and Head of Delivery - Energy, Utilities & Public Sector

As a seasoned leader in Software Delivery with over 20 years of experience, Vi Nguyen excels in driving excellence in project execution and client satisfaction. She specializes in building and leading high-performing teams within the Public Sector, ensuring top-tier service for clients and consistently delivering impactful results. Vi is dedicated to achieving ambitious strategic goals by empowering talent, fostering collaborative and high-impact environments, and aligning closely with the missions of government agencies.

 

Prior to joining Thoughtworks, Vi held leadership roles with customers and clients across corporate financial services, travel, and hospitality. She has also led efforts in digital and agile transformation initiatives.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.